David Robinson snags a foul ball at San Antonio Missions game

The Spurs legend is part owner of the minor league baseball team, and a viewer sent in video of the seven-footer grabbing a souvenir at Sunday's game.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs legend David Robinson is now part of the ownership group of the San Antonio Missions, and on Sunday afternoon the Admiral snagged a souvenir at the ballpark.

Video from viewer Michael Smoak showed the seven-footer reach down and grab a foul ball, pumping his fist to the delight of the crowd before flipping it to one of the guests in his box.

The Missions fell 6-3 at Nelson Wolff Stadium on Sunday, and they-re 10-10 on the year. They are the Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, and Manu Ginobili is also part of the new ownership group that took over the team in 2022.

At the home opener, Mayor Ron Nirenberg threw the ceremonial first pitch to Robinson.

