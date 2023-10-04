What changes can Missions fans expect at Wolff Stadium this season?

Mayor Ron Nirenberg and David Robinson will team up for the ceremonial first pitch on Tuesday.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio may never be the first place that comes to mind when hearing the words "baseball city," yet Missions fans have reason to be excited after the Double-A San Diego Padres affiliate came under new ownership this offseason for the first time in decades.

The purchase by Designated Bidder LLC – a group that includes A-list names like David Robinson, Manu Ginobili and Henry Cisneros – sparked talk about a new stadium, potentially in the downtown area. That initiative has barely reached first base, but baseball fans who make it out to the 9,200-seat Wolff Stadium for the 2023 home opener against Frisco on Tuesday night will notice some upgrades.

According to Missions spokesperson Jeremy Sneed, it's a longer list of improvements compared to recent offseasons. In addition to new turf and a fresh coat of paint on the 29-year-old venue, fans can stop by the redesigned bar along the first base line, now called Bullpen Saloon.

As for the other changes at Wolff, they include:

New wind screens

Fresh landscaping in the parking lot

New and improved drainage systems

Improved batting cages for players

Later this season, Sneed said, a new drink rail will be installed on the stadium's second level. And don't forget your card: Missions staff are going entirely cashless in 2023, including at the concession stands and team store.

How have the Missions fared recently?

The team began its 2023 campaign last week in Tulsa, where they went 1-2 against the Drillers while being outscored 12-4.

Going back further, the Missions have finished with a .500 record or better in four of the last five seasons. Their last Texas League title victory came in 2013, when they triumphed over the Arkansas Travelers.

On Tuesday they'll begin a six-game homestand against the RoughRiders, who went 74-63 last season.

What else will I see at Tuesday's game?

It wouldn't be a celebration of the nation's oldest pastime returning without appropriate festivities. Gates are expected to open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The Missions announced Mayor Ron Nirenberg will throw out the ceremonial first pitch to Spurs legend David Robinson; the game will also be attended by Nolan Ryan and Manu Ginobili.

Attendees can also expect a Texas Air National Guard pregame flyover featuring a pair of F-16s stationed at Kelly Field. Live mariachi music will give Wolff a festive feel as fans file in, and singers from Stevenson Middle School will perform the national anthem.

What other 2023 dates should I mark?

There will be several opportunities to take advantage of discounted tickets at Wolff Stadium, including AARP $2 tickets every Tuesday and military appreciation night every Wednesday.

Make sure to mark these freebie dates on your calendar as well:

Friday: Fiesta medal giveaway for the first 1,000 fans

April 28: Fiesta jersey giveaway for the first 2,000 fans

May 12: Hoodie giveaway for the first 1,500 fans

June 9: San Diego City Connect jersey giveaway for the first 2,000 fans

The team's alter-ego Flying Chanclas, meanwhile, make their season debut on May 26 against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Saturday's game will be the first of the season to feature postgame fireworks, and on May 14 the Missions are inviting fans to bring their dogs for Bark in the Park.