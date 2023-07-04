Spurs 138, Mavericks 117: What they said after the game

The Spurs ended their 2022-23 season with a win in Dallas over the Mavericks.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs wrapped up their 2022-23 season with a 138-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, 138-117.

Tre Jones had 13 points and three rebounds, and eight assists while Malaki Branham added 20 points and three rebounds. Julian Champagnie finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds while Keita Bates-Diop had 15 points, six rebounds, and two assists in the win. Blake Wesley had 10 points.

San Antonio was without Devin Vassell, Devonte Graham, Keldon Johnson, Zach Collins, Doug McDermott, and Jeremy Sochan due to injuries.

The Spurs finish with a 22-60 record for the season, and will now get ready for a very important offseason which starts with the NBA Draft Lottery 2023.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"I think they were right on the money. The goal was development individually. Learning how to be a pro. Understand the team concept in the NBA and how to conduct yourself. In that regard, they showed a lot of character. When you're losing as much as we lost, it's easy to blame people," Popovich said. "The character and personalities of the team really meshed. They got along. They enjoyed each other."

MAVERICKS

Jason Kidd

Luka Doncic

