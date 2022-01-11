San Antonio Missions baseball team under new ownership for first time since the '80s

“Local ownership is essential to ensure the long-term success of the Missions for our community."

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Missions are now under new ownership for the first time since the 1980s.

Designated Bidders LLC, which is a group consisting of local business executives, agreed to acquire the Missions from long-time franchise owner Dave Elmore and the Elmore Group.

The new Missions ownership group also includes Spurs legends David Robinson and Manu Ginobili, along with numerous San Antonio civic leaders.

“Local ownership is essential to ensure the long-term success of the Missions for our community,” said Bruce Hill, who will serve as the point person in the Mission’s relationship with Major League Baseball.

He also said the investor group collectively desires to "keep San Antonio the vibrant, diverse and unique city that we all love."

The Missions are members of the Double-A Texas League as an affiliate of Major League Baseball’s San Diego Padres.

“We believe our city needs a vibrant stadium where pedestrian-friendly business, recreation, public spaces, art and culture attract the talent of today and tomorrow,” said Randy Smith, the CEO of Weston Urban. “An approachable, family friendly venue is a key component of continuing to build the city our kids will call home.”

