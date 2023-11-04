Spurs News Roundup: Spurs legends at a Missions game, team thanks fans, a case of David Robinson cards, and more

Let's catch you up on some Spurs news and notes. 🏀

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs 2022-23 season is over but there is plenty of team news and notes that you might have missed as the off-season begins.

Let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black.

DAVID ROBINSON AND MANU GINOBILI AT THE SA MISSIONS HOME-OPENER

Franchise greats David Robinson and Manu Ginobili attended the San Antonio Missions home-opener at Wolff Stadium complete in baseball caps and jerseys.

In case you didn't know, both are new team owners and were on hand to greet fans and show their support.

Ginobili even got the fans ready to play ball!

Missions owner and Spurs legend Manu Ginobili at Wolff Stadium for the first game of the season.... #nba #porvida #gospursgo #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/M56T8rKOC9 — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) April 12, 2023

Just a pair of Spurs legends/ new SA Missions owners , David Robinson and Manu Ginobili, meeting up , #porvida fans ... #SanAntonio #nba #gospursgo pic.twitter.com/klUDSCuNZg — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) April 12, 2023

THIS 'WEDNESDAY' SPURS FIESTA-THEMED MEDAL IS PRETTY COOL

Texas State Rep., Diego Bernal, is a big Spurs fan and is offering his new Fiesta Week 2023 medal that'll have Silver and Black demanding one.

It features Addams Family's "Wednesday" in a Spurs jersey.

Our annual Fiesta Food Drive is back!

April 22.

More details soon. @Tattooedboy @safoodbank pic.twitter.com/0f0Abzl1j6 — Diego Bernal (@DiegoBernalTX) March 31, 2023

MORE SPURS LEGENDS REUNITE

We're not worthy!

A trio of Spurs legends, Robinson, George Gervin, and Artis Gilmore, had dinner together and Gilmore shared the moment.

Dinner in San Antonio tonight with Enola and our daughters, and we were joined by good friends George Gervin, David Robinson and Scott Reagan. A lot of laughs and stories. It was a fun night together. #NBA pic.twitter.com/ic6dyQOCD6 — Artis Gilmore (@ArtisGilmore53) March 31, 2023

HOW MANY ROBINSON CARDS?

A basketball card collector recently shared a photo of an entire case of Robinson cards.

And I mean a lot of them!

SPURS THANK FANS

The team sent out a Twitter message thanking fans for their support during the 2022-23 season.

Thank you Spurs family for all of the support and ringing in a historic 50th season with us.



We love you all 🖤 #PorVida pic.twitter.com/ACsOlyax6g — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 10, 2023

LOCKED ON SPURS HOST SET TO HOST ANIME CONVENTION

Locked On Spurs host will be hosting San Antonio's first Riverwalk Anime Convention this weekend starting on April 15.

It's official, #SanAntonio . I'll be hosting the city's first Riverwalk Anime Con from April 15-16 at the Henry B. Convention Center. Got major voice actors from top anime shows coming to the con. Tickets available at - https://t.co/LYFiarTB7t #anime @AnimeRiverwalk @bigtexcon pic.twitter.com/D2m9nIylob — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) April 8, 2023

GET TO KNOW MORE ABOUT GORGUI DIENG

Spurs' Dieng shared his incredible journey. A must-watch for all fans.

From Senegal to San Antonio, @GorguiDieng's journey is one of a kind. 🙌



In an all-new @FrostBank Spurs Stories, get to know Gorgui and his passion for helping his community through basketball 🏀 #ad pic.twitter.com/H8TXiL4qQ3 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 11, 2023

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: JOSHUA COOK AND HIS PUP

Spurs fan Joshua Cook shared a photo of his pup about to take a nap but is going to catch up on his winks in a Spurs cap.