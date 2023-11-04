Spurs News Roundup: Spurs legends at a Missions game, team thanks fans, a case of David Robinson cards, and more

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs 2022-23 season is over but there is plenty of team news and notes that you might have missed as the off-season begins.
Let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black.
DAVID ROBINSON AND MANU GINOBILI AT THE SA MISSIONS HOME-OPENER
Franchise greats David Robinson and Manu Ginobili attended the San Antonio Missions home-opener at Wolff Stadium complete in baseball caps and jerseys.
In case you didn't know, both are new team owners and were on hand to greet fans and show their support.
Ginobili even got the fans ready to play ball!
THIS 'WEDNESDAY' SPURS FIESTA-THEMED MEDAL IS PRETTY COOL
Texas State Rep., Diego Bernal, is a big Spurs fan and is offering his new Fiesta Week 2023 medal that'll have Silver and Black demanding one.
It features Addams Family's "Wednesday" in a Spurs jersey.
MORE SPURS LEGENDS REUNITE
We're not worthy!
A trio of Spurs legends, Robinson, George Gervin, and Artis Gilmore, had dinner together and Gilmore shared the moment.
HOW MANY ROBINSON CARDS?
A basketball card collector recently shared a photo of an entire case of Robinson cards.
And I mean a lot of them!
SPURS THANK FANS
The team sent out a Twitter message thanking fans for their support during the 2022-23 season.
LOCKED ON SPURS HOST SET TO HOST ANIME CONVENTION
Locked On Spurs host will be hosting San Antonio's first Riverwalk Anime Convention this weekend starting on April 15.
GET TO KNOW MORE ABOUT GORGUI DIENG
Spurs' Dieng shared his incredible journey. A must-watch for all fans.
SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: JOSHUA COOK AND HIS PUP
Spurs fan Joshua Cook shared a photo of his pup about to take a nap but is going to catch up on his winks in a Spurs cap.
