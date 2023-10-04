Spurs saw home attendance spike during the 2022-23 season

The Spurs experienced a jump in attendance at home games as compared to the 2021-22 season.

SAN ANTONIO — It may have been a down season for the San Antonio Spurs but that did not impact their home attendance numbers.

Last season, the Spurs experienced a 12.8-percent jump in home attendance as compared to the 2021-22 season according to the Sports Business Journal.

Overall, the AT&T Center was at 86 percent capacity for last season's home games and averaged 16,937 home attendance.

In addition, 694,434 total fans packed the Spurs' home through 41 games played.

The Spurs saw the biggest bump in home attendance as compared to the other Texas NBA teams.

Houston saw a 4.7-percent increase while Dallas saw a 2.2-percent jump from the 2021-22 season to the 2022-23 season.

However, the Spurs were last in home arena capacity compared to the Texas teams with Dallas having a 105-percent capacity and Houston at 90-percent capacity last season.

Note the Spurs home attendance numbers do include the Alamodome game which saw 68,323 fans in seats shattering the NBA home attendance record. Also, the Austin games are factored as well which broke the Moody Center's attendance record.

San Antonio did rank near the bottom of the league at No. 25 in the NBA in attendance with an overall attendance average of 17,293 on the road (17,649) and at home (16,937).

The NBA also set records for total attendance, average attendance, percentage of capacity, and sellouts in the 2022-23 regular season. A record 791 sellouts and arenas were filled to an all-time-high 97 percent capacity.

The league’s total attendance mark of 22,234,502 broke the previous record of 22,124,559 set in the 2017-18 season.

This season marks only the second time in NBA history that total attendance exceeded 22 million. For the first time, teams averaged more than 18,000 fans (18,077), according to the NBA.