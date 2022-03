Popovich now stands alone as the all-time winningest NBA coach.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos to celebrate Spurs' Gregg Popovich's recent coaching milestone.

Also, is Popovich the GOAT of coaches? Will his record be broken?

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.