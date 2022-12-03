Could Utah's Quin Snyder be the next Spurs head coach?

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs' Gregg Popovich's time as an NBA head coach will come to an end in the seasons to come.
If and when he decides to retire, a former Spurs coach could be next in line to take the San Antonio head coaching spot.
According to a report from NBA reporter Marc Stein, his sources say Jazz coach, Quin Snyder, could be the next San Antonio head coach.
“More and more, I hear Snyder's name as a potential Pop successor that the Spurs would naturally relish," Stein reported.
This is interesting since Snyder and Utah inked a contract extension for four more years after the 2020-21 season.
If the report is true, there are questions such as if the Jazz would release Snyder from his deal? Does Snyder want to come to San Antonio and leave an established Utah team where he's had success?
However, if the Stein report is true and Snyder find himself back in San Antonio, it would be a seamless fit.
He was the then Austin Toros (now Austin Spurs) head coach from 2007-10. During his time in Austin, he had more wins and helped more players to the NBA than any other coach in the G League. A testament to his coach with an eye towards player development which San Antonio is currently doing this season with the bevy of young players on the roster.
He preaches defense first, has that Spurs "corporate knowledge" and comes with plenty of coaching experience from the G League, internationally, and in the NBA.
