x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Go Spurs Go!

Hawks' Trae Young gives Spurs great Tony Parker his signed Atlanta jersey

Parker was all smiles when Young presented him his jersey.

SAN ANTONIO — As they say, game recognizes game!

Spurs great, Tony Parker, was in attendance at a recent Hawks home game – and afterward, Atlanta's Trae Young surprised Parker with an autographed jersey.

The pair met on the court where they chatted for a bit when Young presented his jersey leaving Parker all smiles.

And Parker isn't the only Spur to be receiving player signed jerseys.

Keldon Johnson and Hornets' PJ Washington exchanged jerseys recently as well as Dejounte Murray swapping jerseys with Warriors' Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

RELATED: Spurs' Keldon Johnson and PJ Washington exchange jerseys with inspiring messages

RELATED: Dejounte Murray gives Warriors' Draymond Green his signed Spurs jersey

Even Miami's Jimmy Butler recently gave Murray his signed Heat jersey.

RELATED: Miami's Jimmy Butler gives Dejounte Murray a signed Heat jersey with touching message

Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5

Related Articles

In Other News

Dejounte Murray has high praise for Karl-Anthony Towns after historic 60-point game in San Antonio