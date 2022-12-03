Hawks' Trae Young gives Spurs great Tony Parker his signed Atlanta jersey

Parker was all smiles when Young presented him his jersey.

SAN ANTONIO — As they say, game recognizes game!

Spurs great, Tony Parker, was in attendance at a recent Hawks home game – and afterward, Atlanta's Trae Young surprised Parker with an autographed jersey.

The pair met on the court where they chatted for a bit when Young presented his jersey leaving Parker all smiles.

And Parker isn't the only Spur to be receiving player signed jerseys.

Keldon Johnson and Hornets' PJ Washington exchanged jerseys recently as well as Dejounte Murray swapping jerseys with Warriors' Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.