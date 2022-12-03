Fox Sports' Sharpe ranks Phil Jackson over Spurs' Popovich among the greatest coaches

"I can't put him ahead of Phil," Sharpe said.

SAN ANTONIO — Head coach Gregg Popovich now stands alone as the winningest coach in NBA history with 1,336 wins passing his mentor, Don Nelson.

It's a testament to his greatness and certainly marks him the greatest coach in NBA history.

But don't tell that to Fox Sports' Shannon Sharpe who believes Phil Jackson should be ranked ahead of the Spurs long-time head coach.

Before Popovich's historic night, Sharpe was asked who is the greatest NBA coach of All-Time on Fox Sports' "Undisputed."

He was quick to opine that Jackson is the better coach.

"I can't put Pop in front of Phil Jackson. I just can't,” said Sharpe. "Phil has a .700 win percentage, 11 championships with two defeats and he's the king of the three-peat. Three times he three-peated."

Sharpe did credit Popovich for what he's done in the NBA, and creating head coaching jobs for many, but repeated it is Popovich's lack of defending a title is why he cannot rank him ahead of Jackson.

"Coach Pop's teams never won back-to-back championships," Sharpe said. "I can't put him ahead of Phil."

Despite Popovich not winning back-to-back titles, he's done much more than Jackson ever did.

Popovich remained with one team for his entire career and is a three-time NBA Coach of the Year in 2003, 2012 and 2014.

He currently stands as the longest-tenured active coach in all four U.S. major sports leagues. Internationally, Popovich served as head coach of the USA Basketball Senior Men’s National Team from 2017- 20 and led Team USA to a gold medal at the 2020 Olympics.

He has led the Spurs since 1996 and they made the playoffs each year from 1998 to 2019. That's 22 straight playoff seasons which is an NBA record.

This season, he became the first head coach in NBA history to lead the same team for 2,000 or more games.

The list goes on and on, which shows Popovich has done more as an NBA coach than Jackson ever did in what many consider a small market like San Antonio.