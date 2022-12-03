Rare Manu Ginobili basketball card sells for over $2,000 at auction

Check to see if you already own this Manu rookie card.

SAN ANTONIO — If you happen to have more than $2,000 handy and are an avid Manu Ginobili fan, then you may have missed out on bidding for one of his rare basketball cards.

The Spurs great has a rare "Demon Blade" rookie card and at a recent Goldin auction, it sold for a whopping $2,670.

Aside from it being Ginobili's rookie card, it is a GEM mint 10 by the PSA. It is a Topps Chrome Argentina White Refractor collectible and is a limited-edition piece serial-numbered 244/249 according to Goldin.

In other words, it is very rare!

Ginobili is a candidate for enshrinement into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Perhaps if he does get enshrined, the value of Ginobili's rookie card will skyrocket.

And he isn't the only Spurs great to see one of his cards sell for top dollar.

A recent Tim Duncan rookie card sold for quite a hefty sum, $223,860 – making it the all-time price record for any Duncan card.

Basketball cards are a hot commodity right now as fans are scooping them up by the boxes in the hopes of landing that one player's card that will be worth tons of money in the future.