Spurs

Earning their stripes | Locked On Spurs

The young Spurs are finally getting their shot, but they have to earn respect in the process.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes sports reporter Casey Viera to talk about the young Spurs earning their stripes this season.

Casey gets on his soapbox about what he interprets as some of the young players talking as if they already made their mark on the NBA. 

The pair also discuss the future of Thaddeus Young in San Antonio.

RELATED: Suns reportedly still interested in trading for Spurs' Young

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

