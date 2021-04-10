Spurs ink guard Denzel Mahoney to an Exhibit 10 deal

The guard will be wearing an Austin Spurs uniform.

SAN ANTONIO — According to a report, the Spurs have signed guard Denzel Mahoney to an Exhibit 10 deal.

Mahoney went undrafted in 2021. He's listed at 6'5" and 220 pounds and played at Creighton from 2019-21.

He recorded 12.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in his senior season. He shot 36-percent from the field and 32-percent from the three-point line.

Expect him to be waived by San Antonio and assigned to the G League Austin Spurs this upcoming season.

Recently, the Spurs gave Nate Renfro and Aric Holman an Exhibit 10 deal. They were subsequently waived and will be with Austin this new season.

An Exhibit 10 contract is like a training camp invite. A team can convert the contract to a two-way deal before the start of the season. A team can also keep the player on the Exhibit 10 minimum salary or can waive the player.