Spurs rank in the middle of the pack in social media popularity survey

Across social media platforms, the Spurs do not generate much talk.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs fans love to talk about their beloved team 365 days of the year.

Whether it be sharing their thoughts on the makeup of the roster, sharing photos of their new Spurs gear on Twitter, or getting into verbal spats, fans take to social media constantly.

However, it is not enough for the Spurs to be among the most popular NBA teams that create the most buzz on social media.

In a study by Bookies.com, the Spurs came in 17th among NBA teams that spark social media discussion with 489,316 social posts.

According to Bookies, they analyzed posts across Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook between September 2020-September 2021 that reference specific NBA team names, keywords, and hashtags.

Their research also revealed the Spurs are among teams that recorded 55-64-year-olds as the loudest age bracket across their entire fanbase.

It is not surprising to see the Spurs fall where they are at in this survey.

Many project them to not be a playoff team this upcoming season and a team devoid of superstars.

Add in the team is in a rebuild and it is understandable the team isn't generating wider buzz on social media and with NBA fans overall.

Actually, for the team to be in the middle of the pack is alot better than what many would think.

What do you think Spurs fans? Do you agree with the results?