Several Spurs earn praise on NBA.com's annual GM survey

How did the Spurs fare among NBA GMs in the survey?

SAN ANTONIO — NBA.com released their 2020-21 General Manager survey and a few San Antonio Spurs names were mentioned in several categories.

All 30 NBA general managers answer a number of questions, ranging from predictions and more ahead of the start of the new season.

Here is how a few Spurs fared in this year's edition of the survey.

Keldon Johnson tied for fourth place in the "Which player is most likely to have a breakout season in 2021-22?" category receiving seven percent of the votes. Devin Vassell also received votes in the same category.

In the survey, the Spurs signing Zach Collins received votes for one of the most surprising moves in the offseason.

Head coach Gregg Popovich landed as the fourth-best coach in the league receiving 10-percent of votes and tied for second place for the best manager/motivator of people.

New Spur Doug McDermott received votes for one of the best players to move without the ball.

Interesting to note, Spurs rookies Joshua Primo nor Joe Wieskamp received any votes for the 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year among GMs.

The Spurs got their season off to a good start beating Utah in their preseason opener, 111-85. Primo scored 17 points in 18 minutes and received fan chants throughout the game.

San Antonio will next face the Pistons Wednesday night in Detroit in preseason action.

What do you say Spurs fans about how the NBA GMs voted? Let us know on Twitter at @KENS5 and at @JeffGSpursKENS5.