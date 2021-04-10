Suns reportedly still in interested in trading for Spurs' Young

Are Young's days as a Spur numbered?

SAN ANTONIO — Could Spurs' Thaddeus Young's days be numbered in San Antonio? Possibly, if the Suns can make a deal with the Spurs.

According to a report, the Suns are still interested in trading for the Spurs forward.

As for Thaddeus Young the Suns still have interest in a trade for the veteran power forward and he makes sense but the belief is he stays put in San Antonio for the time being. Won't rule it out because they like him but was told doubtful — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) October 5, 2021

Another reason why Young may be amenable to a deal to a playoff contender is due to monetary incentives.

ESPN's Bobby Marks notes Young's contract has financial bonuses if the team he plays with reaches the NBA playoffs.

"Keep an eye on the bonuses of Spurs forward Thaddeus Young and Magic guard Terrence Ross. Young has $400K of bonuses in his contract for team wins and reaching the playoffs," Marks said. "While it is unlikely San Antonio will win 48 games this season or even reach the playoffs, Young could reach those incentives if he is traded to a playoff contender."

Most project the Spurs to miss the postseason and Young could miss out on bonuses if he remains with the team.

The Spurs could ask for draft picks or young players to continue to rebuild the franchise from Phoenix.

Note Young did not play in the team preseason opener versus Utah.

What do you say Spurs fans? What do you want to see the Spurs receive in a deal with the Suns?