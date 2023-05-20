Man found dead with severe injury to head, SAPD says

Residents told police they heard shots fired then saw a mam in the middle of the street.

SAN ANTONIO — One man is dead after found with an injury to his head on the west side early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio Police.

The incident occurred at Eldridge and 37th Street around 4:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say a man was found dead at the scene with severe trauma to the back of his head. Police said cause of death is still unknown.

Residents told police they heard shots fired then saw a man in the middle of the street.