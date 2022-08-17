Taft football's mission: Replicating last year's success with a new quarterback

The program hopes returning offensive cogs will help lift whoever is under center to success.

SAN ANTONIO — Not many have managed to build a program in as short an amount of time as head coach Ricky Stade over at Taft.

Stade resurrected the Raiders from years of playoff dormancy last season with a 9-3 campaign, including at 6-2 mark in a tough District 29-6A.

Quarterback Justice Hurt was a big reason for Taft’s resurgence last season. But now, with Hurt graduated, the Raiders will incorporate a new quarterback into the offense.

To try and smoothen the transition, Stade intends get more physical up front.

“We’ve got a core group of offensive lineman, defensive lineman coming back that I feel like are going lead our team,” he said.

Helping on offense will be the two-headed monster duo of running backs TJ Andrews and Prometheus Oliver-Elmore.

“Any time you’re breaking a new guy in, his best friend is going to be the offensive line and the running game,” adds Stade of his new unnamed quarterback. “That’s not going to change for us.”

The Raiders will open up the season in a non-district game against Victoria East, but the eventual district home opener against Brennan on Sept. 10 could loom large at the end of the season.

