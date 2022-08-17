Steele football looks to keep winning tradition alive

Returning quarterback Connor Vincent is showing early confidence in the offense's potential this year.

SAN ANTONIO — Cibolo linebacker Makai Williams knows what the expectations at Steele are.

“We know that the guys before us, our predecessors, have established something here at Steele High School,” says Williams, who is committed to Tulane. “And it’s our job to keep it rolling.”

What’s been established at Steele is a history of winning. The Knights have not missed a playoff spot since their inaugural season in 2006.

With 13 starters returning from an 11-win season a year ago, the Knights are hungry to keep that tradition going.

“They take pride in wanting to set their mark,” says Head coach David Saenz.

It will surely help that the Knights have some continuity at the quarterback position, where Connor Vincent threw for more than 1,500 yards a season ago.

He's touting an even more effective offense.

“We got a lot better in the offseason as a team,” says Vincent. “So I have a lot more options to throw to now.”

The Knights will be tested early. They open with a game vs. Brennan at the Alamodome, followed by a visit from state powerhouse Lake Travis in Week 2.

