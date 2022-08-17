'We're going to compete': Sotomayor Wildcats look to make a statement in inaugural season

There isn't one senior on Sotomayor's roster, but that ostensible disadvantage has only excited the team.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Let's hear it for the new guy.

In the case of San Antonio high school football, the "new guy" is Sotomayor, which will play its first year of varsity football this fall.

Head coach Juan Morales knows the challenge that awaits his Wildcats, but he’s preaching to his team that the pressure should be on their opponents instead.

“I flipped the expectations and basically said the pressure is on everybody else to beat us,” says Morales, who comes over from Holmes. “Because that’s what everybody else expects.

“For us, we’re going to go out, we’re going to have fun, we’re going to compete.”

As part of the growing pains at Sotomayor, the Wildcats have not one senior on their current roster. The silver lining to the new program's situation: There's plenty of room for players to step up in competition.

“Making sure our fundamentals are (solid), making sure we’re all on the same page,” adds Morales. “And No. 1 is to have fun.”

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.