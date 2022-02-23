San Antonio Housing Authority eviction moratorium ends on Monday

The City of San Antonio's nationally-recognized outreach efforts resulted in more than $1.7 million in assistance to those in public housing.

SAN ANTONIO — City partners are working around the clock to assist thousands of public housing residents at risk of losing their homes as the San Antonio Housing Authority’s (SAHA) self-imposed eviction moratorium is set to expire on Monday.

“What it doesn’t mean is that evictions are starting up March 1. I want that to be clear with our families,” said SAHA’s Chief Operating Officer Brandee Perez.

More than 4,000 SAHA residents collectively owe nearly $5 million in past due rent. Time is running out for residents to apply for the city’s Emergency Housing Assistance Program.

SAHA data indicates City Council District 2 has generated the largest amount with more than $1.1 million while District 8 residents owe more than $800,000 in late rent.

Perez noted one of the big challenges during the past couple years has been getting every resident on board to receive assistance.

“They’re so prideful and they just don’t want to take that step for assistance and we’re just saying do it. It’s ok. That we’ve all had some type of crisis in the last two years and we’ve all needed a hand,” Perez said.

San Antonio’s Neighborhood and Housing Services Department provided two trainings specifically for SAHA case managers.

Since 2021, there’ve been several events held at SAHA properties. Bringing the resources to residents has proven beneficial as the city’s distributed more than $1.7 million in emergency rental assistance.

Residents sit down with case managers to help fill out rental assistance application forms, along with receiving optional legal aid and consultation with utilities companies such as SAWS and CPS Energy.

“Our outreach efforts have been highlighted by the U.S. Department of Treasury as well as the White House,” said Veronica Soto, the director of Neighborhood and Housing Services Department.

District 3 City Council member Phyllis Viagran stressed the importance of establishing trust among the community.

“That notice of eviction is scary,” Viagran said. “They need to hear from neighbors, they need to hear from church leaders, they need to hear from people they trust that the city is there to help them that SAHA is there to help them.”

