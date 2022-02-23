If you have any information about these missing people, you are urged to contact KPD at (830) 257-8181.

KERRVILLE, Texas — The Kerrville Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl and her 2-month-old son, last seen on Tuesday.

Ayanna Renee Williams has been listed as a runaway. She has black hair and brown eyes. She stands about 5'5" and weighs around 140 pounds. Williams has a stud nose piercing and was last seen wearing a long sleeved yellowed shirt and light blue jeans.

Her song, Colby Jamari Williams, is about 24" long and weighs about 12 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey long sleeved onesie.

"We are very concerned for Colby's well-being and want to get both Colby and Ayanna back home where they are both safe," KPD says.

If you have any information about these missing people, you are urged to contact KPD at (830) 257-8181.