Have you seen him? BCSO searching for missing 65-year-old man

Manuel Salvador Mendoza was last seen in the area of Loop 1604 and Pleasanton Road.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 65-year-old man last seen on Feb. 13.

Manuel Salvador Mendoza was last seen in the area of Loop 1604 and Pleasanton Road. He was wearing a maroon, red flannel shirt and blue jeans. Authorities say Mendoza has health conditions which require medication.

Mendoza is 5'9" and weighs around 175 pounds. He has black, grey hair with brown, hazel eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org or call 210-335-6000.