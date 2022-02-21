First Lady Jill Biden makes San Antonio visit

She will arrive at 11 a.m. at Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Field on Wednesday to attend some listening sessions and take a tour.

SAN ANTONIO — First Lady Jill Biden is coming to San Antonio this week. She has plans for Wednesday to spend time in Military City USA meeting with residents to learn about the Latino community's challenges when it comes to cancer and to gain a better understanding of what military families face who have children with disabilities.

She will arrive at 11 a.m. at Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Field. Then she will visit Mays Cancer Center at 11:45 a.m., which is home to the UT Health San Antonio MD Anderson Cancer Center. Biden will take a tour and participate in a listening session focused on addressing cancer health disparities in the Latino community.

It's part of the Biden-Harris administration's Cancer Moonshot initiative, White House officials said.