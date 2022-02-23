'Numb and confused' | Stepmother of victim found dead in car near Pearl says he was a good son

Maribel Santoya Mata still doesn't know why her stepson was shot Tuesday night but said it's left her numb.

SAN ANTONIO — The stepmother of the gunshot victim found dead in a car near The Pearl on Tuesday night is sharing more details about the 22-year-old man.

In a direct message, Maribel Santoya Mata confirmed her stepson of 12 years, Manuel Michael Rice, as the victim. San Antonio police and the medical examiner have not yet released his name.

Police said the shooting happened on the 4550 block of Lavender Lane. Sometime after, three young people drove the victim to the area of the Pearl and that’s where police found the man dead in the car. The trio was detained for questioning, but no one had been formally charged as of Wednesday.

Santoya Mata said homicide detectives stopped by her home this morning to offer their condolences and update her on the investigation. At this point, she said "there’s not much to go off on so she is just left numb and confused."

She added Manuel was a very good son who had just celebrated his 22nd birthday in January and started work at Toyota.