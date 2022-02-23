29-year-old man dead after shooting, officials say

SAN ANTONIO — A 29-year-old man is dead after a shooting that happened Tuesday, officials say.
The San Antonio Police Department responded to the 1800 block of S New Braunfels Avenue for a shooting. Police said based on initial evidence, it appeared that the suspect and the victim were arguing when the suspect pulled out a pistol and shot the victim.
The victim, identified as Robert Flores, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and the suspect was taken to PD headquarters for questioning.