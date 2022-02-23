29-year-old man dead after shooting, officials say

A man is dead following an argument that led to a shooting Tuesday evening, officials say.

SAN ANTONIO — A 29-year-old man is dead after a shooting that happened Tuesday, officials say.

The San Antonio Police Department responded to the 1800 block of S New Braunfels Avenue for a shooting. Police said based on initial evidence, it appeared that the suspect and the victim were arguing when the suspect pulled out a pistol and shot the victim.

The victim, identified as Robert Flores, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.