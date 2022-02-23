Spurs rookie Wieskamp not rushing the process and focusing on development

"There's so much talent in the G League. It's so much fun," Wieskamp.

SAN ANTONIO — After an extended stint with San Antonio, Spurs rookie Joe Wieskamp was assigned back to the Austin Spurs ahead of San Antonio's start to the 2022 Rodeo Road Trip.

But he isn't letting any pressure hasten his path to a permanent spot on the San Antonio roster.

He is perfectly fine suiting up for the G League's Austin Spurs to ensure he is more than ready for the NBA stage.

"I don't feel any pressure to do that," Wieskamp said. "For me, it's all about developing, and all about learning."

In Austin, Wieskamp is getting exactly what he needs to accomplish his goal: Playing time.

Through eight regular-season games with Austin, he is averaging 16.4 points per game including 4.0 rebounds, and 45.5% field goal shooting.

Known for his three-point shooting, the Spurs forward is averaging just 30.5% from the three-point line.

A low for his standards, however, he doesn't let shooting averages, fan expectations, and numbers cloud his developmental goals.

He reiterates the key is the development and gaining confidence in his shot.

"Taking the right shots," the rookie said. "It's not always about making them."

In 15 games with San Antonio, he's averaging just 6.1 minutes and usually in garbage time. In Austin, he's nearly playing full 48-minute games, averaging 33.9 minutes per game.

The rookie forward recently had a career night in points with 30 against Salt Lake City this season.

All this allows him to get time on the court, gain experience, and a familiarity with the NBA and the Spurs' process.

He is afforded the time to hone his skills with Austin and show San Antonio he is making strides forward.

"I never put pressure on myself to perform," he said. "They [San Antonio] just want to see you moving the right way."

That is not to say he has not made the most of his NBA minutes.

Wieskamp has career-highs in scoring with 13 points versus Toronto on Jan. 4 and with the 2021 Spurs Summer League squad, averaging 10.4 points, and 5.6 rebounds in 23.4 minutes.

"Early on in your career, you have to be comfortable taking the shots. The more you start getting comfortable with them, the more you'll start making them," Wieskamp said.

Wieskamp may be on the G League stage but that doesn't mean he is facing tough competition.

He is competing against players hungry to latch on with an NBA team. That heightened competitiveness is exactly what will help Wieskamp in his developmental goals and have fun in the process.