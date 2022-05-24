Election 2022: Elisa Chan, Mark Dorazio battle for Republican nomination in Texas House District 122 race

Lyle Larson, who has represented District 122 for over a decade, isn't seeking re-election.

SAN ANTONIO — The race to succeed Republican State Rep. Lyle Larson in representing District 122 continues Tuesday night when Elisa Chan, a former member of San Antonio City Council, and Mark Dorazio, a local construction company owner, face off in the primary runoff.

They were the top finishers in the March Republican primary, but neither was able to secure enough votes to win outright.

Chan and Dorazio are vying for the Republican nomination to succeed State Rep. Lyle Larson, who has held the seat since 2011 but announced last fall that he wouldn't seek re-election. In an email sent to constituents at the time, Larson said he was following through on legislation he has repeatedly introduced that imposes a term limit of 12 years on any elected official at the state level.

Angi Aramburu secured the Democratic nomination after running unopposed in the March primary.

Chan's platform includes supporting small businesses and addressing issues facing utility infrastructure. Dorazio is in favor of property tax reform, outlawing vaccine mandates and ending abortion "altogether."

Both candidates say they reject critical race theory and promise to work toward securing the southern border.

District 122 encompasses about 210,000 residents across a large swath of north Bexar County stretching towards Fair Oaks Ranch and Bulverde. It includes Hollywood Park, Scenic Oaks, Shavano Park, and parts of San Antonio and Helotes as well.