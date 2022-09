The suspect fled the scene in a black sedan and the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in the neck by an ex, according to police.

San Antonio Police responded to the 4600 block of Rittman Road for a reported stabbing.

Police said for an unknown reason, a man pulled a knife out and stabbed his ex-girlfriend in the neck. The suspect fled the scene in a black sedan and the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.