Local parents remember son killed while helping someone change a tire

On Thursday night, more than 100 people honored the young man in a celebration of life.

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas college student, with San Antonio ties, was hit and killed while changing a tire. An alleged drunk driver is responsible for taking the life of 2019 O’Connor High School Graduate Charles Trammel III.

His parents Shenica and Charles Trammell Jr. just found out days ago about the tragic loss.

“I really don’t understand,” the father said. “I have questions for God,” the mother said. “I have questions for the man that did this.”

Over the weekend, in Fort Worth, their son was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver. The parents said the college football player at Texas Wesleyan University was changing a tire for a friend who was a school cheerleader.

“He laid down his life for his friend,” the father said. “A drunk driver came through and hit Charles’ car parked behind the cheerleader’s car and knocked Charles off the bridge 61 feet.”

“He died, and I am trying to hold onto this, helping somebody else,” the mom said.

On Wednesday, their son would have turned 21-years-old. The young man was full of life. They said he walked with a heart to please God.

“I wish this one time he would have said no,” Shenica said. “I can’t find somebody else. But, he didn’t. Because he never does.”

The parents said their son will be remembered by his servant’s heart. They told KENS 5 their mission is to educate and remind others don’t get behind the wheel if you have been drinking. They want to raise awareness and use their son’s story.