Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash

SAN ANTONIO — Police are working to figure out what specifically led to a motorcycle crash that left one man dead Friday morning.
San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to Loop 1604 just before the Military Drive exit for a reported motorcycle crash around 3 a.m..
When officials arrived on scene, they found a man dead in the median. Officials said the man had been there for some time, but specifics surrounding that comment were not given.
Preliminary information determined that the man lost control and crashed, but police are pulling surveillance video from nearby businesses to try and fully see what happened.