Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash

When police arrived on the scene, they found the motorcyclist dead in the median.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police are working to figure out what specifically led to a motorcycle crash that left one man dead Friday morning.

San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to Loop 1604 just before the Military Drive exit for a reported motorcycle crash around 3 a.m..

When officials arrived on scene, they found a man dead in the median. Officials said the man had been there for some time, but specifics surrounding that comment were not given.