Crime

Four men hold teen at ransom, charged with aggravated kidnapping SAPD says

Four men were arrested and charged for kidnapping a teenager then demanding money, police say.
SAN ANTONIO — Four men kidnapped a teenager and held him at random, according to the San Antonio Police Department. 

On Tuesday, SAPD received a call from a worried family member who said the teen never returned after going outside. The relative also a received a call stating that the victim had been taken and would not be returned unless the suspects got money. Failure to pay would result in the victim being harmed. 

Police conducted a search and later found the victim unharmed. Four men; Froilan Guzman -Velazquez, 30, Erik Gonzalez, 18, Randy Benitez, 23, and Hector Lopez-Najera, 23, were arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping. 

