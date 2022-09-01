Kitchen fire damages rental home near JBSA-Lackland

The tenants occupying the home were in town for their son's graduation.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters say a kitchen fire is to blame for a fire that damaged a home on the west side near JBSA-Lackland that was being rented out to a couple in town for their son's graduation.

It happened around 9 a.m. on the 5400 block of Duke Field.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming out of the roof.

They were able to enter the home through the door, and found an active fire inside the kitchen of the home.

They worked quickly to extinguish the flames, but unfortunately the house suffered major damage in the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the home.

Officials do not know what caused the fire at this time. However, they were told that the house was being rented out to tenants who were in town for their son's graduation.

Nobody was home when the fire started and the people staying there said they didn't cook anything this morning before leaving the home for the graduation ceremony.

Officials estimate the fire caused around $30,000 in damages.

