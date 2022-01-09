Michelle Barrientes Vela found guilty of tampering with evidence

The former county constable's trial had received widespread attention.

SAN ANTONIO — Michelle Barrientes Vela, the embattled former Bexar County constable, was found guilty on two counts of tampering with evidence by a jury Thursday afternoon.

The verdict concludes a two-week-long trial centered around allegations that Barrientes Vela altered and created her own handwritten cash logs for security at Rodriguez Park on the city’s west side.

She had pleaded not guilty to both counts on Tuesday. She has also been charged with official oppression.

Jury unanimously finds ex-Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela guilty on two counts of tampering with evidence, which stems from 2019 allegations related to the altering of security cashlogs. @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/37eOmsJrZI — Zack Briggs (@ZackBriggsNews) September 1, 2022

During her opening statements, Prosecutor Dawn McCraw explained the state believes Barrientes Vela tampered with records in 2019. During this time, three separate subpoenas were issued over security cash logs for the park before they were eventually turned over.

The cash logs in questions contained information from a Easter Sunday incident in 2019, where prosecutors alleged Barrientes Vela demanded a man pay money for security for a family event in a park pavilion where alcohol was supposedly present.

Defense attorney Jason Goss denied the claims saying the ex-constable was simply enforcing the law at the park.

Former Bexar County Parks Manager was one of two people cross examined during Tuesday's trial. He explained the policies of the county parks.

Texas Ranger Bradley Freeman also testified on Tuesday. Freeman executed the warrant which led to the FBI raid in September 23, 2019 at the Precinct 2 Constable's Office.