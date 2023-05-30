Woman crossing downtown San Antonio street hit by car, critically injured

Carol Wood suffered numerous injuries when she was struck in a downtown San Antonio intersection, her son told KENS 5.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman using a walker was hit by a truck at an intersection in downtown San Antonio on Tuesday.

A San Antonio police officer at the scene had said that the woman was in a wheelchair that had rolled into traffic while she was attempting to chase after her dog.

However, David Wood said that his mother's dog had just been neutered that day and was sedated inside his carrier. He also told KENS 5 that his mom, Carol Wood, 78, has post-polio syndrome and is unable to "chase after anything. She can barely walk."

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Houston at the corner of Santa Rosa.

David Wood said that his mother suffered traumatic injuries as a result of the crash.

Her legs were both broken at the knees, and she has a broken femur, compound fracture of the ankle, broken ribs on both sides, two punctured lungs, a broken jaw and the most serious injury, a brain bleed, her son said.

Carol Wood is a former Hollywood costume designer who has worked on numerous films, including "My Cousin Vinny."

Police at the scene said the driver did stop and render aid and was not expected to face criminal charges in the crash.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was originally published based on police reports of the incident and has been updated with new information from the family of the woman who was struck by a vehicle in downtown San Antonio.

