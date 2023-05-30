DART team works to clear south-side motel of illegal activity

The Dangerous Assessment Response Team are working an operation to remove habitual nuisance conditions at the Ever Kleen on Roosevelt.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's Dangerous Assesment Response Team is looking into illegal activity at a south-side motel.

City officials tell us the motel called the Ever Kleen on Roosevelt has been the source of gang activity involving guns and drugs.

An SAPD SWAT team, as well as DART, were at the motel investigating Tuesday afternoon.

They had a search warrant to search the rooms to try and locate any illegal items. They have received multiple calls to this location from concerned neighbors recently.

Officials call it a "nuisance property." Police said they did find evidence of the illegal activity but did not say more.

Police also said that a few people were taken into custody but did not say what the charges were for those individuals.

This is a developing story.

