Woman injured in random attack during home invasion on the east side

Police received a call for an intruder with a knife inside a home on the 500 block of Corliss located on the east side of town around 1 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was cut on the hand by a home invader suspect who police say chose her home randomly.

Police received a call for an intruder with a knife inside a home on the 500 block of Corliss located on the east side of town around 1 p.m.

The woman who lives there had a minor cut on her hand. The suspect got away.

Police say the victim did not know the suspect, it was a random attack.

Police did not locate the suspect but they are still actively looking for him.

This is a developing story.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.