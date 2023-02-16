Woman shot multiple times while walking her dog near JBSA-Lackland, police say

The victim was hit twice in her leg near her buttocks and once on her lower back.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in stable condition after being shot twice while out walking her dog near JBSA-Lackland, police say.

Police were called around 1:11 a.m. Thursday to the La Quinta motel located at the 6500 block of W Military Dr. for reports of a shooting in progress.

Police say a 33-year-old woman was walking her dog behind the motel when a suspect in a black Tahoe pulled up and fired off multiple shots, hitting her twice in the leg near the buttocks and also grazing her in the neck.

She was taken to BAMC in stable condition.

The sergeant at the scene says they don’t know why the man began shooting at the victim but says that they know each other.

Police were able to get a license plate and identify the suspect and went to his house, but the man and the vehicle that was described were not there.

Police say nobody else was injured and the incident is still under investigation.

