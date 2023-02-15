Two teens accused of stealing vehicle, ammunition, and then shooting at apartment complex, police say

"Almost sounds like they were doing random shootings," police told KENS 5.

SAN ANTONIO — Two teenagers were arrested, accused of stealing a vehicle, as well as ammunition from a local Academy.

It all began around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday after the teens, who are believed to be around 15 or 16, reportedly stole a Toyota SUV in Helotes. San Antonio police received a call for road rage, and then more calls for shots fired on 410 near Vance Jackson Road.

Authorities were told that the teens were shooting into the air, and it caused a nearby school to go on lockdown out of precaution. Police said the shooter also fired at an apartment complex, hitting the building.

After more calls came in reporting the shots fired, police were able to find the stolen car outside the Academy. The teenagers had reportedly gone inside and stole two rounds out of a box.

Authorities attempted to arrest the teens; one of them was immediately caught, but the other took off, running inside the Academy. Police were able to track down the teenager using K-9s, and the teen was found in the bathroom. He was taken into custody.

Police said they found the the weapon in the vehicle -- it appears to have been an AR-15.

SAPD said these suspects have been a part of a small group of people that have been "terrorizing" the area.