Student found with gun at LEE High School, NEISD officials say

Administrators said the student may face criminal charges after they brought a firearm to campus Tuesday. No injuries were reported.

SAN ANTONIO — A student at a North East ISD high school may be facing criminal charges after they were found with a gun on campus.

Administrators at Legacy of Educational Excellence (LEE) High School on the city's north side said Tuesday that they received a tip that a student may have a weapon on campus.

The district's police department was called. Officers identified the student and found that they did have a gun, Principal Steve Magadance said.

No shooting or injuries were reported. Here's the full statement from the school:

Dear LEE/ISA Parents and Guardians,

As you know, maintaining safety and security on our campus is our highest priority, and we always want to be completely transparent and open with you. I want to inform you of an incident that we handled on campus today.

We received a tip that a student may have a weapon on campus. We immediately began investigating and contacted the North East Police Department (NEPD). We identified the student in question and determined the student was in possession of a gun. We are in contact with the student’s family and serious consequences will be given, including possible criminal charges.

We are treating this situation with the seriousness it deserves, and we will not tolerate any weapon on our campus. We applaud the student who brought this information forward. We must all work together parents, staff, and community to provide a safe environment.

Please use this as an opportunity to speak with your children about the importance of not bringing inappropriate items onto campus.