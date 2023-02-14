Gutierrez to introduce state legislation creating bulk ammunition database, placing age limits on gun purchases

The state senator is set to introduce legislation aimed at issues surrounding current gun laws in Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, state Sen. Roland Gutierrez is set to introduce what he's calling the most comprehensive gun safety legislation in Texas history, alongside other state senators and surviving families of recent school shootings in Texas.

The bills will address issues in the state law including purchasing-age requirements, a bulk ammunition database and the safe keeping of firearms, according to a news release.

Gutierrez will speak at a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the State Capitol in Austin. The news conference will be streamed in this news article.

In recent weeks, Gutierrez has been filing proposed bills that focus on justice and services for victims, school safety, mental health resources and more.

May 24 will be the one-year anniversary of the attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where 19 children and two teachers were killed. Uvalde is in Gutierrez's state Senate district.

