Police want to know your thoughts on how to reduce violent crime in SA

They’ll be holding their first meeting Monday to discuss the violent crime reduction plan.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department wants to hear from you on how to reduce violent crime here in San Antonio.

They’ll be holding their first meeting Monday to discuss the violent crime reduction plan.

It was developed in partnership with UTSA’s Criminology and Criminal Justice Department.

The plan focuses on reducing the number of victims of violent crimes and increasing community trust and engagement with SAPD.

They want to discuss the plan and its implementation with residents.

UTSA presented the plan to city council earlier this month.

They say the plan is data-driven, as they’ve found violent street crime in San Antonio has increased 47% in the past three years.

Aggravated assault and gun-related incidents are the main contributors.

There are short-term, mid-term and long-term practices they hope will drive down crime.

UTSA says they’ve implemented similar plans in several other cities across the country, including Dallas, where they’ve already seen an 11% drop in violent crime since May of 2021.

Some of the plan has already been put in place here since the start of the new year.

They’ve picked out 28 locations where people most often commit crimes and police will be sitting in those hot spots, just to be seen.

The first meeting will take place Monday night from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

It’ll be held at the San Antonio Food Bank on Old Highway 90 West.