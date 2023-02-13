Man shot in both legs in apparent west-side shootout, police say

Police say they’re having a hard time trying to get a statement about what actually happened.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital after police say he got caught in the middle of an apparent shootout on the west side late Sunday night.

The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. on San Luis St. near South General McMullen.

Police say they’re having a hard time trying to get a statement about what actually happened.

Officials say that neither the victim or witnesses are cooperating with them.

What they do know is that a man was shot in both legs with a shotgun.

It appears that two people with shotguns may have been shooting at each other when the man was hit, according to police.

Police also found shot patterns near the front door of a home and across the street on the side of a dump truck.

After the shooting, the victim ran down the street to the parking lot of a bar on W. Cesar Chavez.

Police say they found the victim there and he was taken to BAMC.

At last check, his condition was stable.

Police say they’re still investigating.

It’s unlcear if anyone has been taken into custody.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.