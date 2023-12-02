Man being escorted out of restaurant tases off-duty officer with his own weapon, gets shot in chest

The incident took place at Twin Peaks on SW Loop 410 just before midnight.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the chest by an off-duty police officer after police say he grabbed the officer's taser and used it on him while being escorted out of a restaurant.

The incident took place just before midnight at the Twin Peaks restaurant on the 1-00 block of SW Loop 410.

According to police, some type of disturbance took place inside the restaurant and the staff asked the man to leave. When he refused to do so, the off-duty Somerset Police officer who was working as security was asked by mangement to forcibly remove the customer from the premises.

The officer was escorting the man out of the restaurant when he began to resist, grabbing the officer's taser and using it on him, according to police.

The officer shot back at him hitting him one time in the chest. The suspect was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

The off-duty officer was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

No other details were provided and no other injuries were reported.

