Two men arrested for allegedly threatening to kill off-duty Somerset Police Officer

The Somerset Police Chief says the delay of releasing his officer’s name was fears of retaliation after the two were arrested.

SAN ANTONIO — Somerset Police has released the name of the officer who was off-duty over the weekend when he shot an unruly customer at a westside restaurant.

In a statement sent to KENS5, Somerset Police Chief Gary Reeves said Marc Casarez was working traffic in the area when he rushed in to help a fellow officer deal with a disruptive crowd that allegedly walked out of the restaurant without paying their tab.

The incident happened just before midnight Saturday night at the Twin Peaks restaurant off Loop 410 and 151.

Reeves said the delay in releasing the officer’s name was “out of an abundance of caution” because two of the men arrested are accused of threatening Casarez after the incident.

“We did not initially release our Officer's name as two of the three individuals arrested on scene that night were arrested for Retaliation after threatening Officer Casarez by stating they knew who he was and they were going to find him and kill him,” said Reeves. “Officer Casarez is also listed as a victim in the SAPD police report related to the critical incident.”

According to San Antonio Police, arrested in connection to the case are Tomas Reynaldo Rodriguez and Reynaldo Ricardo Rodriguez, both are facing Retaliation charges.

According to SAPD, around 11:55 pm Saturday night, a group including was at the Twin Peaks restaurant acting drunk and belligerent.

“The off-duty Somerset Police Officer initially received a phone call from a Security Officer (this private Security Officer does not work for the Somerset Police Department) who was working security inside of the “Twin Peaks” establishment and that Security Officer requested the assistance of the off-duty Somerset Police Officer in dealing with an unruly crowd,” said Reeves.

When the officers were trying to the crowd off the property Casarez unholstered his taser and pointed it toward the ground, according to a preliminary report from SAPD.

Investigators said that’s when 34-year-old James Calonge grabbed the Casarez’s taser and took off running.

After a short chase, officials said Calogne fired off the taser at Casarez hitting him.

Even after being tased, Casarez was able to pull out his gun and fire one shot at Calogne, according to SAPD.

Calogne was hit in the chest and rushed to the hospital, and we’ve learned from SAPD he is expected to survive his injuries.

Calogne is facing charges of Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant and Taking a Weapon from a Peace Officer. His bond is set at $175,000 for both charges.

The chief says while the department is conducting their own internal investigation, Casarez has been placed on administrative leave.

“We will have to refer to the San Antonio Police Department for any specific details regarding criminal charges and names of individuals involved as the off-duty Somerset Police Officer that was involved in this incident is currently listed as a victim by the San Antonio Police Department,” said Reeves.