'Intoxicated and belligerent' | Man accused of creating ruckus at westside restaurant before an officer shot him

San Antonio Police said James Calogne is facing Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer after taking an officer's Taser and shooting him with it.

SAN ANTONIO — New details after a San Antonio Police said an off-duty Somerset Police Officer shot an unruly customer over the weekend at a westside restaurant.

We now know the name of the man arrested after police say he grabbed the off-duty officer’s taser and fired at the officer hitting him.

James Calonge, 34-year old, is facing multiple charges in connection to the incident that happened at the Twin Peaks off loop 410 near 151 just before midnight on Saturday.

In a statement sent to KENS 5, Somerset Police Chief Gary Reeves said their off-duty officer was working traffic in the area when he rushed in to help a fellow officer deal with an unruly crowd that allegedly walked out of the restaurant without paying their tab.

Chief Reeves said he couldn’t discuss any more details about what happened because the incident happened within the jurisdiction of San Antonio Police.

“We can only provide limited information so we do not interfere with the San Antonio Police Department’s investigation and investigatory process,” said Reeves in the statement.

Around 11:55 pm Saturday night, San Antonio Police said James Calonge was at the Twin Peaks restaurant acting drunk and belligerent.

“The off-duty Somerset Police Officer initially received a phone call from a Security Officer (this private Security Officer does not work for the Somerset Police Department) who was working security inside of the “Twin Peaks” establishment and that Security Officer requested the assistance of the off-duty Somerset Police Officer in dealing with an unruly crowd,” said Reeves.

According to SAPD, when the officers were trying to escort Calonge and others within the group off the property, the off-duty Somerset Officer unholstered his taser and pointed it toward the ground.

Investigators said that’s when Calonge grabbed the officer’s taser and took off running.

After a short chase, investigators said Calogne fired off the taser at the off-duty Somerset officer, hitting him.

Even after being tased, that officer was able to pull out his gun and fire one shot at Calogne, according to SAPD.

Calogne was hit in the chest and rushed to the hospital, and today we’ve learned from SAPD he is expected to survive his injuries.

Calogne is facing charges of Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant and Taking a Weapon from a Peace Officer. His bond is set at $175,000 for both charges.

Calogne has a previous criminal history in Bexar County including serving time in prison for drug charges and sexual assault of a child, according to online court records.

The chief says while the department is conducting their own internal investigation, the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

“We will have to refer to the San Antonio Police Department for any specific details regarding criminal charges and names of individuals involved as the off-duty Somerset Police Officer that was involved in this incident is currently listed as a victim by the San Antonio Police Department,” said Reeves.