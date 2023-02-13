Man shot outside pediatric clinic; one in custody

The person in custody claimed the shooting was in self-defense.

SAN ANTONIO — One person was rushed to the hospital after they were shot outside a pediatric clinic, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of SE Military Drive near Old Corpus Christi Road.

Authorities said one person is in custody, and another is in critical condition.

The person in custody claimed the shooting was in self-defense. Police said it all began when a woman and her brother arrived to the clinic with her children. The father of the kids also arrived to the clinic, and the brother went outside.

The brother shot the man, police said, reportedly claiming it was out of self-defense. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

