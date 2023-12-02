Case of mistaken identity leads to southeast-side shooting

The man told police he answered his door and was aksed about someone who does not live there. An argument broke out, and then he was shot.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the torso after what police are saying could simply be a case of mistaken identity.

The incident occurred on the 200 block of Coney Street near Pyle Street on the southeast side of town around 10:47 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a man in his 30s heard a knock at the door, and when he answered it, he was asked about a person who doesn't live at that address.

For some reason, this caused a fight to break out and shots were fired.

The homeowner was shot once in the torso and was taken to BAMC in stable condition.

He told police he did not know the suspect and it was mistaken identity.

Police say the suspect drove off after the shooting.

Police say they have very little information on the suspect at this time, however they will continue their investigation.

No other injuries were reported and no other details were provided.

