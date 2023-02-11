Army veteran who retired in San Antonio shows off his Eagles collectables

"I've been collecting my whole life. I was born in Philadelphia."

SAN ANTONIO — Greg retired in San Antonio after twenty one years of United States Military service, but Greg doesn't root for America's team.

This born and raised Philly kid is all about his hometown Eagles. "I've been collecting my whole life. I was born in Philadelphia."

Greg has quite the impressive man cave of Eagles memorabilia he's amassed over the years. "I love my Eagles," he said.

One of his more prized possessions is a Lombardi Trophy that he ordered after the Eagles won their first Super Bowl in 2017.

"I spent like $1500 dollars on it," he said. "It was one of those moments right after we won the Super Bowl. I saw it. I ordered it. I later regretted it, but when it came it was all better."

He has everything from Eagles toothbrushes to Eagles shoes to Eagles to Eagles Lego's and just about everything else you might imagine. He even had some Eagles toilet paper!

"Every week I am shopping looking for something."

Greg has a book that lists every article that has ever been written about the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fans favorite teams getting to the Super Bowl doesn't happen every day, and Greg is enjoying every step of the journey, and poking some fun at the Dallas Cowboys along the way.

"I mean you be a Cowboys fan and win one since the 1990's! You know I had to throw that in here," he said, laughing.

And Greg actually taught me something I didn't know. I knew the Eagles have the only logo that points to the left, but I didn't know the reason. There's a hidden letter 'E' at the back of the logo. Just look close and you'll see it.