After getting Kansas Chiefs' game ball, 6-year-old San Antonio girl looks forward to Super Bowl

SAN ANTONIO — All that San Antonio native Kiki O’Donnell wanted for her 6th birthday was to go to a Kansas City Chiefs game. So when the Chiefs played against the Houston Texans in Week 15, Kiki’s mom Krystle got the pair tickets to go see their favorite team in person.

Kiki and her mom were treated to a thriller, as Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay recovered a fumble in overtime to secure the Kansas City victory. But Kiki’s birthday was made a dream come true when Gay personally delivered the recovered football to Kiki in the stands.

And when the Chiefs left the field following the victory Travis Kelce, Kiki’s favorite player, gave the young fan another memorable present. The All-Pro tight end took of his gloves and threw them to Kiki in the stands.